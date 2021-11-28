These 5 multibagger stocks turn 1 lakh to more than 1 crore in 11 years

Multibagger stocks: Patience is one of the important virtues for stock market investors as money is not in buying and selling but in holding a stock as long as one can. According to ace investors, buying a stock means investing in a business and hence one should hold a stock as long as its chances of profitability sustains. There is a long list of multibagger stocks that turned lakhs into crores in long-term.

Here, we list out 5 multibagger stocks that turned ₹1 lakh to more than ₹1 crore in 11 years:

1] Bajaj Finance: The multibagger stock was around ₹64 to ₹65 in November 2011 whereas in April 2010 it was around ₹40 per share levels. Bajaj Finance share price today on NSE is ₹6780. So, this multibagger stock has surged more than 100 times in this period of 10 to 11 years. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter 11 years ago buying one share at ₹40 levels, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to around ₹1.69 crore.

2] Avanti Feeds: This stock has remained non performer in 2021 as it has given mere 4.20 per cent return in year-to-date time. However, in long-term, it has become a quality stocks from being a penny stock. In last 11 years, it surged from around ₹1.60 per share levels in April 2010 to ₹542.15 per share on NSE, rising around 338 times in this period. So, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 11 years ago buying one share at ₹1.60 levels and had remained invested in this share till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3.38 crore today.

3] Astral Limited: This one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 has been giving stellar return to its shareholders throughout the year. In year-to-date time, this stock has delivered around 64 per cent to its shareholders whereas in last one year it has given around 100 per cent return. It has surged from around ₹12 per share levels in April 2010 to ₹2148.45 today on NSE, rising to the tune of near 179 times in this period. So, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 11 year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.79 crore today.

4] Deepak Nitrite: This chemical stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In 2021, Deepak Nitrite share price has risen from around ₹988 to 2103 levels today, rising around near 112 per cent in year-to-date time. In last 11 years, this chemical stock has risen from around ₹18 in October 2010 to ₹2103 per share levels today, rising near 117 times in this period. So, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter and had remained invested in it till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.17 crore today.

5] Vaibhav Global: This stock has been under selloff pressure in last six months. But, in long-term, it has a history of giving stellar return to its shareholders. In December 2010, Vaibhav Global shares were around ₹4.50 levels and today it is at ₹523.05 apiece levels, rising around 116 times in this period. So, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter in December 2010 and had remained invested in this counter, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.16 crore in this period.

