These 5 Nifty PSU bank stocks surge up to 110% in FY23. Do you own any of them?

Indian stock market return in FY23 was quite disappointing as 30-stock index Sensex shed around 2.75 per cent in the recently ended financial year while 50-stock index Nifty lost to the tune of 3.90 per cent in this time. However, Nifty Bank Index added more than 5 per cent in this time, as PSU bank stock delivered stellar return in this time horizon. In fact, some of them figures among the multibagger stocks in FY23. If we look at Nifty PSU Bank index performance in FY23, we would come to know that the index has delivered more than 30 per cent return in recently ended financial year.

