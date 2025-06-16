These 5 Nifty stocks delivered strongest EPS gains in a weak FY25
Ayesha Shetty 11 min read 16 Jun 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
FY25 threw curveballs at India Inc., yet these five stocks outperformed. Here’s what’s fuelling their momentum—and what could derail it.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Corporate India has hit choppy waters in 2025. From sluggish domestic consumption to volatile weather, sticky inflation, and geopolitical shocks abroad—headwinds have come from every direction. For many firms, profits have taken a hit.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story