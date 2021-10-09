These 5 penny sugar stocks have given multibagger return in 2021. Do you own?

Multibagger stocks 2021: Amid participatory rally witnessed recently at Indian stock market, a good number of large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks have entered list of multibagger stocks in 2021. This list includes some penny stocks too. While Nifty gave around 27.65 per cent return in Year to Date (YTD) time, some penny sugar stocks have turned to multibagger penny stocks in this period. This could happen because of the soaring sugar prices in the global markets and Government of India's (GoI's) latest blended ethanol program. That's why sugar stocks have remained bulls’ favourite throughout the year.

Here we list out 5 multibagger penny stocks form the sugar industry:

1] Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar: The multibagger penny stock has been bull's favourite in the last one month as the multibagger share price surged from ₹14.50 to ₹16.60 apiece — giving around 14.50 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. In 2021, this sugar stock price has gone up from ₹6.15 to ₹16.60 per share levels — logging around 170 per cent raise in this time-horizon. However, if we look at the share price history of this sugar stock, its lifetime closing high is ₹455.35 apiece, which means at one point of time, it wasn't a penny stock. It witnessed sharp correction from April 2006 and by October 2008; its price came down into double digit. In April 2018, its price came further down into single digit.

2] Dharani Sugars & Chemicals: This multibagger penny stock of 2021 has yielded around 11 per cent in last one month whereas it shot up from ₹6.40 to ₹21.05 apiece in last 6 months — logging around 230 per cent rise in this period. In Year to Date time, this penny sugar stock went up from ₹5.70 apiece to ₹21.05 per share levels — registering around 270 per cent raise in this time-horizon. As per the history of this share, it used to quote in triple digit in 2009. But, witnessed sharp correction in December 2009 and its price came down into double digit in January 2010. However, the fall continued further and the sugar stock hit single digit levels in May 2019.

3] KM Sugar Mills: This penny sugar stock has given 12.50 per cent return in lat one moth whereas in last 6 months, its prices have shot up from ₹12.50 to ₹28.30 apiece — yielding around 125 per cent in this period. In YTD time or in 2021, this sugar price has surged from ₹11.90 to ₹28.30 per share levels — giving around 135 per cent return to its shareholders in this period.

4] Simbhaoli Sugars: This multibagger penny stock price has shot up from ₹26.15 to ₹31.20 per stock levels in lat one month — logging around 19.50 per cent return in this period. The stock went up from ₹7.65 apiece to ₹31.20 per share mark in last 6 months — rising around 305 per cent in this period. However, in 2021, this sugar stock has delivered around 295 per cent return to its shareholders as its share price went up from ₹7.90 to ₹31.20 in this time-horizon.

5] Shree Renuka Sugars: This multibagger penny stock has risen from ₹26.15 to ₹30.15 levels in last one month — registering around 15 per cent rise in this period whereas in last 6 months, its share price has shot up from ₹10.75 to ₹30.15 per stock levels — yielding 180 per cent in this period. In 2021, Renuka Sugar share price surged from ₹11.85 to ₹30.15 apiece — logging 152 per cent rise in this period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.