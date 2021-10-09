These 5 penny sugar stocks have given multibagger return in 2021. Do you own?

1] Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar: The multibagger penny stock has been bull's favourite in the last one month as the multibagger share price surged from ₹14.50 to ₹16.60 apiece — giving around 14.50 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. In 2021, this sugar stock price has gone up from ₹6.15 to ₹16.60 per share levels — logging around 170 per cent raise in this time-horizon. However, if we look at the share price history of this sugar stock, its lifetime closing high is ₹455.35 apiece, which means at one point of time, it wasn't a penny stock. It witnessed sharp correction from April 2006 and by October 2008; its price came down into double digit. In April 2018, its price came further down into single digit.

