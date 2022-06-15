These 5 recent IPOs of Gujarat-based companies outperform others3 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 11:10 AM IST
- Some recently listed Gujarat-based companies' IPOs have delivered up to 280 per cent return to the allottees post-listing
As Indian stock market reels under sell-off pressure, some Gujarat-based companies IPOs (Initial Public Offer) have outperformed others, which includes one of the most sought LIC IPO. Some of the recently launched public issues like Tatva Chintan Pharma, Adani Wilmar, Ami Organics, Rolex Rings and Exxaro Tiles have given much better return than the most awaited IPOs that got listed recently at the Indian bourses.