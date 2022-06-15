As Indian stock market reels under sell-off pressure, some Gujarat-based companies IPOs (Initial Public Offer) have outperformed others, which includes one of the most sought LIC IPO. Some of the recently launched public issues like Tatva Chintan Pharma, Adani Wilmar, Ami Organics, Rolex Rings and Exxaro Tiles have given much better return than the most awaited IPOs that got listed recently at the Indian bourses.

Here we list out 5 Gujarat-based company's whose IPOs have outperformed others:

1] Adani Wilmar IPO: The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹218 to ₹230 per equity share. Adani Wilmar shares had a par listing as the stock listed at ₹221 on BSE and ₹227 on NSE. However, Adani Wilmar share price had a dream run post-listing as it made a life-time high of ₹878 per share, around 280 per cent higher from the upper band of its issue price. Adani Wilmar share price today is around ₹645, which is near 180 per cent higher from its issue price. So, this Gujarat-based company's public issue has delivered up to 280 per cent return to its investors in near 4 months of share listing.

2] Ami Organics IPO: Shares of Ami Organics had a dream debut on Indian bourses as it opened at more than 50 per cent premium. Ami Organics shares listed at ₹902 on BSE and ₹910 on NSE against its issue price of ₹603 to ₹610 per equity share. Post-listing , Ami Organics shares have climbed up life-time high of ₹1434.45 on NSE, which is around 135 higher from its upper price band of ₹610. Ami Organics share price today is around ₹895 per share, around 46 per cent higher from its upper price band.

3] Rolex Rings IPO: Shares of Rolex Rings had a strong opening at ₹1249 on BSE and ₹1250 on NSE against its price band of ₹880 to ₹900 per shares. After listing , Rolex rings share price made its life-time high of ₹1624.60 levels on NSE, logging up to 80 per cent rise post-listing of Rolex Rings shares. Rolex Rings share price today is ₹1447, around 60 per cent higher from its issue price. So, this Gujarat-based company's IPO has given up to 80 per cent return to its allottees in near 10 months of its share listing.

4] Tatva Chintan IPO: Shares of Tatva Chintan had a dream debut at a premium of 95 per cent on India exchanges. Tatva Chintan shares opened at ₹2111.80 on BSE and at ₹2111.85 at NSE against the issue price of ₹1083 per equity share. Post-listing, Tatva Chintan share price made a life-time high of ₹2977.80 on NSE, logging around 175 per cent rise. Tatva Chintan share price today is ₹2215 per share, which is around 105 per cent higher from its issue price of ₹1083 per share. So, Tatva Chintan shares have delivered up to 175 per cent post-listing.

5] Exxaro Tiles IPO: Shares of Exxaro Tiles were offered at a price band of ₹118 to ₹120 per equity share. The issue had a positive listing at ₹126 on BSE and NSE on 16th August 2021. However, Exxaro Tiles share price ascended to its life-time high of ₹172.70, delivering up to 44 per cent to the allottees post-listing of shares. Exxaro Tiles share price today is ₹110 per share.