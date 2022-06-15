These 5 recent IPOs of Gujarat-based companies outperform others

1] Adani Wilmar IPO: The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹218 to ₹230 per equity share. Adani Wilmar shares had a par listing as the stock listed at ₹221 on BSE and ₹227 on NSE. However, Adani Wilmar share price had a dream run post-listing as it made a life-time high of ₹878 per share, around 280 per cent higher from the upper band of its issue price. Adani Wilmar share price today is around ₹645, which is near 180 per cent higher from its issue price. So, this Gujarat-based company's public issue has delivered up to 280 per cent return to its investors in near 4 months of share listing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}