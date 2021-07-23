Stock market of India witnessed heavy bounce back on Thursday enabling markets to close in green zone after bleeding for three successive trade sessions. This probably was a trend reversal as the NSE Nifty clocked around 191 points gain — highest in the last two month. Even today on the weekend trade session, NSE Nifty has managed to scale 0.40 per cent higher (at 2:20 PM). Though there is around one more hour trade session left in this week, but NSE Nifty is around 0.40 per cent lower in the overall week’s trade. The BSE Sensex too has shed around 0.41 per cent in this period. However, BSE Mid-cap index went down 0.15 per cent while BSE small-cap index shed near 0.12 per cent in the last 5 trade sessions.

However, as clear from the BSE mid-cap and BSE small-cap index, some stocks have performed exceedingly well and they remained almost unaffected by the heavy selloff in the early week's trade. In fact, there were some stocks that delivered more than 25 per cent return to its share holders in the last on week. Those stocks are Syschem (India), Blue Chip Tex Industries, Anupam Finserv, Vardhman Polytex and Goodluck India.

Here we list out the details of these 5 stocks during the last week trade session:

1] Syschem (India): This bulk drugs, intermediates and specialty chemical manufacturer company stock has appreciated from ₹8.14 per stock mark to ₹12.14 per stock levels in this week — logging around 49 per cent rise in its stock price in the above mentioned period.

2] Blue Chip Tex Industries: This synthetic yarn or polyester manufacturer company stock price has shot up from ₹104.90 to ₹154.35 in this week's trade session — logging around 47 per cent gain in its stock price.

3] Anupam Finserv: As the name suggests, the Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) stock price jumped from ₹8.70 to ₹12.68 in this week — delivering around 45 per cent return to its share holders in this period.

4] Vardhman Polytex: The textile company stock price surged from ₹23.95 per stock leve3ls to ₹31.80 per stock levels — yielding around 32 per cent to its share holders.

5] Goodluck India: This is a Ghaziabad-based engineering company promoted by IITians. In this week, Goodluck India share price has surged from ₹176.10 per stock mark to ₹224.15 per stock levels — delivering near 27 per cent return to its share holders. Today, it has hit 5 per cent upper circuit as well.

