These 5 shares delivered more than 25% return this week. Details here

Stock market of India witnessed heavy bounce back on Thursday enabling markets to close in green zone after bleeding for three successive trade sessions. This probably was a trend reversal as the NSE Nifty clocked around 191 points gain — highest in the last two month. Even today on the weekend trade session, NSE Nifty has managed to scale 0.40 per cent higher (at 2:20 PM). Though there is around one more hour trade session left in this week, but NSE Nifty is around 0.40 per cent lower in the overall week’s trade. The BSE Sensex too has shed around 0.41 per cent in this period. However, BSE Mid-cap index went down 0.15 per cent while BSE small-cap index shed near 0.12 per cent in the last 5 trade sessions.