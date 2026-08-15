These 5 stocks are paying out more than their profits in dividends

For many investors, dividends are among the clearest ways a company returns profits to shareholders. That makes high dividend-paying companies especially attractive.
For many investors, dividends are among the clearest ways a company returns profits to shareholders. That makes high dividend-paying companies especially attractive.
But there is a more revealing question than simply asking which companies pay the highest dividends: which companies distribute the largest share of the profits they earn?
But there is a more revealing question than simply asking which companies pay the highest dividends: which companies distribute the largest share of the profits they earn?
That is where the dividend payout ratio comes in. It measures the percentage of a company's profit distributed to shareholders as dividends.
A high payout ratio can signal strong cash generation and shareholder-friendly capital allocation. But an unusually high payout can also reflect limited reinvestment opportunities, a one-off distribution or a mature business. The number, therefore, needs to be viewed in the context of the underlying business.
In this editorial, we look at five stocks with the highest dividend payout ratios in FY26, alongside strong fundamentals, and examine what is driving their payouts.
The objective is not simply to identify generous dividend payers, but to assess whether these payouts are supported by sustainable earnings and cash flows.
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. Ltd is one of India's oldest and largest asset managers, with businesses spanning mutual funds, portfolio management services (PMS), alternative investment funds (AIFs) and offshore advisory.
Promoted as a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Prudential Corporation Holdings, the company leverages its strong brand and extensive retail reach to manage trillions of rupees in assets.
Over the past three years, the company has delivered top-line growth of 28% compounded annually and net profit growth of 30%. Its three-year average return on equity (ROE) stands at 83%.
The company had a dividend payout ratio of 153% in FY26. The generous capital return reflects the asset-light nature of its business.
The company is entirely debt-free and has negligible capital expenditure requirements for physical infrastructure, allowing a large portion of its earnings to translate into free cash flow.
Rather than committing capital to heavy machinery or working capital, it can return surplus funds to shareholders. Even with these substantial payouts, growth remains intact: systematic investment transactions rose 30.6% year-on-year (YoY).
For a long-term investor, the high payout appears sustainable. Its strong brand, debt-free balance sheet, minimal reinvestment requirements and consistent operational efficiency give the company considerable scope to return surplus cash without compromising its market position or growth prospects.
Oracle Financial Services Software
Oracle Financial Services Software provides financial software, custom application development, consulting and outsourced business-processing services to banks worldwide.
Its flagship FLEXCUBE universal banking suite supports transaction processing and compliance operations for more than a thousand financial institutions globally.
Over the past three years, the company has delivered top-line growth of 10% CAGR and net profit growth of 13% CAGR. Its three-year ROE stands at 30%.
The company had a dividend payout ratio of 132% in FY26, distributing an aggregate dividend of ₹400 per share.
The large payout is underpinned by the asset-light nature of its software business. Software development and sales require limited physical assets, while the company has achieved strong cash conversion, generating nearly 100% of its net income in cash.
The company also has zero debt and low capital-reinvestment requirements. Even future growth initiatives, focused primarily on cloud and artificial intelligence integrations, remain relatively cash-efficient.
For long-term investors, however, the 132% payout ratio is unlikely to be repeated at the same level. Paying dividends in excess of net profit by drawing down cash reserves is not structurally viable indefinitely.
A payout of 90-100% could nevertheless remain sustainable, supported by its debt-free balance sheet, limited capital requirements and robust operating cash flows.
Colgate-Palmolive (India)
Colgate-Palmolive (India) is India's dominant oral-care company, reaching nine out of 10 households through its flagship toothpaste and toothbrush brands. It also operates in personal care under the Palmolive brand.
Over the past three years, the company has delivered top-line growth of 5% CAGR and net profit growth of 8% CAGR. Its three-year ROE stands at 79%.
The company had a dividend payout ratio of 119% in FY26, reflecting the cash-generative nature of its mature, asset-light business.
With near-universal market penetration, Colgate has relatively low capital expenditure requirements. Its strong brands also support high profitability.
The company has strong cash conversion, operating with working-capital days of -59. Cash generated from operations was 121% of operating profit and significantly higher than net income.
With zero debt and limited reinvestment requirements—focused primarily on brand investments and premiumisation rather than heavy manufacturing capacity—Colgate can routinely return a large portion of its cash to shareholders.
For a long-term investor, the high payout appears sustainable. While a ratio above 100% implies a temporary drawdown of cash reserves during a flat earnings year, the company's ability to generate operating cash flow well above net profit, combined with its debt-free balance sheet, gives it room to sustain payouts close to 100% without compromising its market position.
Procter & Gamble Health
Procter & Gamble Health is one of India's largest vitamins, minerals and supplements companies, with brands including Evion, Neurobion, Seven Seas and Livogen.
Over the past three years, the company has delivered top-line growth of 8% CAGR and net profit growth of 19% CAGR. Its three-year ROE stands at 43%.
The company had a dividend payout ratio of 211% in FY26. The generous payout is supported by its asset-light business model.
Operating in a mature consumer-health market, the company does not require heavy capital investment to drive expansion. Instead, growth is funded through relatively cash-efficient avenues such as brand extensions, product development and distribution expansion.
Capital expenditure is consequently limited. With negligible borrowings, the company is virtually debt-free, while operating profit margins above 30% support strong cash generation.
With little debt to service and limited physical infrastructure to fund, much of this cash can be returned to shareholders.
For long-term investors, P&G Health's high payout appears sustainable. While a payout above net profit in some years requires drawing down cash balances, the company's debt-free balance sheet, limited capex requirements and robust cash generation from established brands provide room to return a substantial share of earnings without constraining operational growth.
Heidelberg Cement India
Heidelberg Cement India is the Indian subsidiary of German multinational Heidelberg Materials Group, which operates grinding and integrated cement manufacturing plants across Central and Southern India.
Selling primarily under the MyCem brand, the company has carved out a niche in Central India's trade segment, focusing on low-carbon blended cement and premium products.
Over the past three years, the company has delivered top-line growth of 1% CAGR and net profit growth of 12% CAGR. Its three-year ROE stands at 10%.
The company reported a dividend payout ratio of 118% in FY26, supported by strong cash conversion and a robust balance sheet.
Heidelberg Cement operates on a negative working-capital cycle and repaid its remaining interest-free loan of ₹687 million to become entirely debt-free in FY26.
Its immediate capital allocation is limited to a ₹1,300 million blending unit in Khandwa, to be built over two years, leaving the company with surplus cash in the near term.
For long-term investors, however, the 118% payout is unlikely to be repeated.
While the company's debt-free status and healthy cash flows are reassuring, paying out more than 100% of profits is not structurally sustainable, particularly as capital expenditure rises to ₹1,000-1,200 million annually in the coming years for the Khandwa project and potential future capacity expansions in Gujarat and Central India.
A payout of 70-80% appears more sustainable.
Conclusion
A dividend payout ratio above 100% certainly catches the eye. But, as these five companies show, the number alone tells only half the story.
For asset-light businesses such as ICICI Prudential Asset Management, Colgate-Palmolive and Procter & Gamble Health, strong cash generation and limited capital requirements leave considerable room to return surplus cash to shareholders.
Oracle Financial Services Software tells a similar story, although its 132% payout in FY26 cannot be repeated indefinitely.
Heidelberg Cement India warrants closer scrutiny. Its balance sheet is debt-free and cash generation remains healthy, but higher capex in the years ahead means investors should be cautious about extrapolating its 118% FY26 payout.
The real question, therefore, is not how much a company paid out this year, but how easily the business can generate the cash to pay it again.
A high payout backed by strong cash flows can signal shareholder-friendly capital allocation. A high payout unsupported by sustainable earnings is a very different story.
Investors should conduct thorough research into a company's financials and corporate governance before making investment decisions, and ensure that any investment aligns with their financial goals and risk tolerance.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com