These 5 stocks are top picks for 2022, says analyst

4)TCS: The technology sector is overall in strong hands due to stronger dollar, digitalisation and improved business growth which is expected to continue to next year also. TCS share price is trading above the mean with the upper band facing in the north-ward direction indicating the price to move higher. Analysing the recent volume price action the volume has been encouraging the recent upward move indicating strong hands have started accumulating the stock at current levels. Most of the oscillators are indicating the intact bullishness in the stock. We expect TCS to touch the target of 3600 in Samvat 2078.