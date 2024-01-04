These 5 stocks command almost 70% of the Nifty 50 gains today
Indian stocks staged a robust recovery in today's trading session, bouncing back after a two-day period of weakness. The Nifty 50 displayed a significant uptick, gaining 141.25 points, or 0.66%, to reach 21,658 points. The impetus behind this surge primarily came from the financial sector, led by HDFC Bank, which marked a notable 1.07% gain, soaring to ₹1,690 per share in today's trade. This heavyweight contributed a substantial 30.86 points to the overall rally witnessed in the index.
