Multibagger stocks: Indian indices scaled new highs last week on strong global cues as NSE Nifty rose around 0.94 per cent last week, climbing an all-time high of 16,722 while BSE Sensex scaled new peak of 56,198 logging around 1.06 per cent rise this week. It was a participatory rally at the Indian stock market as S&P BSE Small-cap index shot up 2.56 per cent last week while S&P BSE Mid-cap index logged 2.58 per cent rise last week. However, with the end of this week, August month is about to end as there are just two trade sessions left this month.

In this month, more than dozen stocks have delivered multibagger returns. We list out best 5 multibagger stocks of this month:

1] Bombay Wire Ropes: This BSE SME listed stock has delivered around 165 per cent return to its share holders as the stock shot up from ₹9.29 per stock levels to ₹24.51 levels. Incorporated in 1961, this company was one of the largest manufacturers of wire ropes in India and leading specialty steel manufacturer in India. With a history of more than 50 years, the company had manufacturing facilities located in Thane, Mumbai. The stock has delivered around 1,030 per cent return to its shareholders in the last six months. Since, its listing on 20th April 2020, the stock has given 1,534 per cent return to its shareholders.

2] Adinath Textile: This small-cap stock has zoomed to the tune of 163 per cent this month — rising from ₹13.31 per stock levels to ₹35.09 per stock mark. The stock has hit upper circuit in all 5 trade session this week delivering around 21.50 per cent rise in the share price. In the last six months, the counter has logged more than 850 per cent rise while in the last one year, it has registered more than 2,000 per cent rise in its share price.

3] Continental Chemicals: This small-cap stock price has hit 5 per cent upper circuit on all 5 trade sessions this week — logging around 21.50 per cent rise in last 5 trade sessions. In this month, the stock has shot up 163.5 per cent as its share price went up from ₹51.65 per stock levels to ₹136.10 levels. The stock has been beating benchmark return by huge margin as it has given around 925 per cent return in the last six months.

4] Asian Petroproducts: This stock has hit 5 per cent upper circuit on all 5 trade sessions last week. In this month, it has delivered around 163 per cent return to its shareholders as it managed to go up from ₹7.94 per stock levels to ₹20.91 per stock levels in this period. This stock has delivered near 535 per cent return to its share holders in the last six months.

5] Kavveri Telecom Products: This NSE listed stock has shot up from ₹2.50 per stock levels to ₹6.51 levels in this month — yielding around 160 per cent return to its share holders. The stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has delivered near 225 per cent return in the last six months.

