These 5 stocks have delivered more than 150% returns this month

1] Bombay Wire Ropes: This BSE SME listed stock has delivered around 165 per cent return to its share holders as the stock shot up from ₹9.29 per stock levels to ₹24.51 levels. Incorporated in 1961, this company was one of the largest manufacturers of wire ropes in India and leading specialty steel manufacturer in India. With a history of more than 50 years, the company had manufacturing facilities located in Thane, Mumbai. The stock has delivered around 1,030 per cent return to its shareholders in the last six months. Since, its listing on 20th April 2020, the stock has given 1,534 per cent return to its shareholders.