Indian stock market picked fresh momentum this week when NSE Nifty made a new all-time high of 16,349 on Thursday. In this week (till 2:50 PM), the NSE Nifty logged 2.47 per cent rise while BSE Sensex shot up 2.69 per cent. BSE mid-cap index lost around 0.11 per cent this week while BSE small-cap shed 0.82 per cent. As the market was full of upside movement, Dalal Street witnessed whopping return in both large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

Here we list out 5 stocks that are among the top gaining stocks this week and delivered more than 25 per cent return to its share holders in this period:

1] Cineline India: Even after reporting net loss in recently ended June 2021 quarter, the multiplex theater owner company stock managed to emerge highest gainer in the Indian stock market this week. Cineline India share price at NSE shot up over 64 per cent by jumping from its last Friday close of ₹62.10 to ₹101.65 per stock levels. In this one week time, it once hit upper circuit as well.

2] PVP Ventures: The real estate company stock has hit 20 per cent upper circuit today. The stock is second highest gainer of this week as PVP Ventures share price at NSE soared from last Friday close price ₹6.18 per stock levels to ₹8.45 per stock mark.

3] Barbeque-Nation: This hospitality stock has shot up over 13 per cent today. Barbeque-Nation Hospitality share price this week has gained around 32 per cent as it scaled from its Friday close price of ₹878.70 per stock mark at NSE to ₹1161.90 mark today.

4] Tejas Networks: This global optical, broadband and data networking products company stock price has been hitting 5 per cent upper circuit on a regular basis. It has jumped from last Friday close price of ₹258.30 per stock levels to ₹327.25 per share mark — logging around 27 per cent gain in this week.

5] Gayatri BioOrganics: This starch and Liquid Glucose Sorbitol and its allied products manufacturing company stock has hit 5 per cent upper circuit today. This week, Gayatri BioOrganics share price has scaled from last Friday's close price of ₹9.92 per stock mark to ₹12.64 per stock levels — logging around 27 gains in the last 5 trade sessions.

