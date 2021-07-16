Stock market today: Indian markets ended almost flat on July 16 even as interest returned to large-caps and volumes expanded. After making new intraday highs, mixed Asian and European markets weighed on the local markets. IT stocks came under profit booking despite encouraging numbers from Infosys and Wipro. Realty, Metals and Telecom stocks gained. New age companies like IRCTC, BSE, ICICI Sec, CDSL, Angel Broking etc attracted fresh buying as investors were willing to bet on their long term growth trajectory. On a weekly basis, Nifty has ended with a 1.49 per cent gain after two weeks of losses.

However, even in this mixed trend, bulls are not ready to lose hope of breaking the 16,000 levels while bears are busy pulling markets every time the NSE Nifty is around 15,900 mark. According to experts, market is expected to remain bullish till the NSE Nifty is above 15,715 mark. But, for those who believe in stock specific trade, it is important to know the stocks that have left the benchmark return far behind.

We list out the following 5 stocks that have delivered more than 25 per cent in one week time:

1] Cyient: This multinational tech company stock has scaled 26.99 per cent at BSE in last one week. In this period, Cyient share price at BSE has rose from ₹851.15 per stock mark to ₹1080.90 per stock levels — logging more than 25 per cent return for its share holders during this one week time-frame.

2] GTL Infrastructure: This India's independent telecom tower company stock has jumped from ₹2.78 per stock mark to ₹3.50 at BSE in one week — delivering around 25.90 per cent to its share holders. The company has around 28,000 towers in 22 telecom circles in India.

3] Aries Agro: This Nitrogenous fertilizer manufacturing company stock has soared from ₹136.25 per stock levels to ₹171.35 mark in the last one week — yielding more than 25 per cent for its share holders in the last one week time-frame. The stock was in news recently for making entry into the Dolly Khanna portfolio stock list.

4] Andhra Cement: This cement manufacturer company stock price has scaled from ₹20 to ₹25.50 in one week at BSE — giving around 27.50 per cent return to the share holders. The company has been in business since 1936 and it has credit for inception of first generation cement plant in India.

5] Aditya Vision: This Bihar-based retailer company's share price has skyrocketed from ₹790.25 to ₹1,008.45 per stock mark at BSE — yielding around 27 per cent return to its share holders in this small period. The company is completely based in Bihar and recently it has announced to foray outside Bihar.

