These 5 stocks have given more than 25% return this week

However, even in this mixed trend, bulls are not ready to lose hope of breaking the 16,000 levels while bears are busy pulling markets every time the NSE Nifty is around 15,900 mark. According to experts, market is expected to remain bullish till the NSE Nifty is above 15,715 mark. But, for those who believe in stock specific trade, it is important to know the stocks that have left the benchmark return far behind.

