These 5 stocks jump up to 20% despite bloodbath in Indian stock market. Do you own any?

Indian benchmark indices experienced considerable fluctuations following retaliatory measures taken by China and other countries in reaction to the United States implementing reciprocal tariffs on significant trading partners such as China and India on April 2nd.

The Nifty 50 began with a steep drop of over 1,100 points, while the Sensex fell more than 5%, starting at 71,449.94. Every sectoral index was in negative territory, with the metal and IT sectors proving to be the worst affected. With trade tariff uncertainties escalating, market volatility is anticipated to continue in the short term.

Stocks on rise today Tecil Chemicals share price surged 20% on Monday's session, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹30.18, and an intraday low of ₹24 apiece on the BSE. As per trendlyne data, Tecil Chemicals share price rose 44.4% and outperformed its sector by 42.06% in the past year. According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, this is a low volume stock but locked in upper circuit at 20% , this stock generally moves in circuit and technical view on such counters is not possible, the next resistance as per previous high is 39 whereas 200dsma at 25 is support.

Securekloud Tech share price jumped nearly 10% on today's session, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹22.86, and an intraday low of ₹19.34 per share on the BSE. According to trendlyne data, Securekloud Tech share price fell 51.43% and underperformed its sector by 42.45% in the past year. Rajesh Bhosale, explained that after morning dip, prices have gained strong traction up by around 10% with volumes. The upside can extend towards 26 in the near term with the bullish gap around 19 acting as strong support.

Cupid share price today rose nearly 10% on Monday's session, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹64.58 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹50 per share on the BSE. Cupid share price fell 51.17% and underperformed its sector by 51.25% in the past year. Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, explained that Cupid share price corrected 60% over 58 weeks and has now shown signs of reversal with volumes spiking over 3x the 50-day average—indicating a potential short-term bottom. This setup suggests a dead cat bounce is underway.

“Immediate resistance lies at the 50-day EMA placed at 67. If momentum sustains above this, the stock may head toward swing highs of 72 and 80, which will act as key resistance as well as upside targets for this bounce. Traders should watch price-volume behavior near these levels for further cues,” added Jain.

