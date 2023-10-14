These 50 smallcap stocks log double-digit rise as Sensex settles marginally higher on volatile week; do you own?
Despite the fall on Friday, the benchmarks logged weekly gains of nearly 0.5 per cent each, due to a relief rally earlier in the week on easing US bond yields and dovish comments from US Federal Reserve officials.
As many as 50 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 12-40 per cent last week, as the 30-share BSE Sensex ended October's second week with a modest gain of 0.5 per cent after five days of volatile sessions over geopolitical concerns arising on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started