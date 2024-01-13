Over 50 smallcap stocks rise 10-40% as Sensex hits lifetime high driven by IT shares; do you own?
On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark jumped 542.3 points or 0.75 per cent, and the Nifty 50 climbed 183.75 points or 0.84 per cent.
As many as 50 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 10-40 per cent last week, as the 30-share BSE Sensex hit its fresh all-time high of 72,720.96 in the previous session and achieved weekly gain of 0.8 per cent, driven by a sharp rally of information technology (IT) stocks over robust quarterly results.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started