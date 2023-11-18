These 50 smallcap stocks rose 15-50% as Sensex logs third weekly gain led by IT; do you own?
The 30-share BSE Sensex logged its third successive weekly gain, supported by a surge in IT stocks on easing global interest rate outlooks and stronger US markets
As many as 50 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 15-40 per cent last week, as the 30-share BSE Sensex logged its third successive weekly gain, supported by a surge in information technology (IT) stocks on easing global interest rate outlooks with strong US markets.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started