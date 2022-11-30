These 6 Indian stocks are now part of MSCI Global index

“One month and two months after the rebalance, on an average, 60% of the times stocks have settled with losses. Baring Adani Group of stocks, most of the other inclusion names have traded in a narrow range up until six months post-rebalance. It is quite evident that most of the gains can only be made through pre-emptive bets, while post-announcement until the next few months, the stocks tend to languish or trade under pressure," as per the analysis by the Nuvama research team.