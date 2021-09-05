With the time frame of around three months, domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities has 'Buy' recommendations and sees potential upside on six stocks that include India's largest lender SBI, airline company InterGlobe Avaition (IndiGo), and others.

Here are ICICI Securities' top stock picks for 3 months:

Godrej Properties: The brokerage has a Buy stance on Godrej Properties with a target price of ₹1,795 per share and stop loss of ₹1,470. Godrej Properties is a leading real estate firm in India, and is part of the Godrej Group the comprises of a varied business portfolio that includes , fast moving consumer goods, advanced engineering, home appliances, furniture, etc.

Grindwell Norton: ICICI Securities has a Buy tag on the stock with target price of ₹1,495 apiece and stop loss of ₹1,190. Grindwell Norton Limited is India's leading manufacturer & exporter of abrasives & silicon carbide.

State Bank of India (SBI): The ‘Buy’ rating on India's biggest bank comes with a target price of ₹483 and stop loss of ₹398 with a time horizon of three months.

PNC Infratech: ICICI Securities recommendation to Buy the stock comes with a target price of ₹385 per share and stop loss of ₹302 . Construction engineering company PNC Infratech Limited is engaged in infrastructure development, construction and management companies in the country.

Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo): The brokerage has a Buy stance on the Indian airline stock with the target price of ₹2,040 apiece. It has a stop loss recommendation at ₹1,705.

Safari Industries: The buy tag on the luggage player comes with a target price of ₹970 and stop loss of ₹745. Safari Industries' (India) product portfolio includes luggage, backpacks, school bags, fashion bags for girls & travel accessories.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.