Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Delta Corp, Persistent Systems among 8 stocks available for F&O trading from today

Delta Corp, Persistent Systems among 8 stocks available for F&O trading from today

The new stocks are available for trade on F&O from today
1 min read . 09:39 AM IST Livemint

  • The new stocks in the F&O segment include Dalmia Bharat, India Cements, JK Cement, Delta Corp, Persistent Systems

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) last month had announced the inclusion of eight new securities/stocks that have been made available for trading in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment from October 1. In another circular on Thursday, the exchange has notified the market lot and quantity freeze on the securities. 

The futures and options (F&O) contracts on 8 additional securities are the following - Abbott India Limited, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, Dalmia Bharat Limited, Delta Corp Limited, The India Cements Limited, JK Cement Limited, Oberoi Realty Limited, and Persistent Systems Limited.

"The new contracts will be available for trading from October 1, 2021. Members are advised to take the latest contract.gz and spd_contract.gz files from NSE Extranet, before start of trading on October 1," NSE's circular on September 30 stated.

“..Members are hereby notified that the futures and options contracts on following 8 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. October 01, 2021, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria of Quarter sigma computation cycle of September 2021," the stock exchange said in a circular on August 31.

In August, the NSE had added ten additional securities including Dixon Technologies, Can Fin Homes, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Indiamart Intermesh and others on the F&O segment that started trading from August 27.

