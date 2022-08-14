Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away this Sunday morning. He took his last breath in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Although the big bull of Dalal Street is gone, his legacy and success story on the stock market will reminisce. The man who often was called "Warren Buffet of India" publicly held 32 stocks on exchanges and his wealth in these shares is valued at around ₹32,000 crore so far in August. The biggest stocks in his portfolio are - Titan, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Metro Brands, Tata Motors, and Crisil in value terms. His holding in these stocks values from more than ₹1,000 crore to a whopping over ₹11,000 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}