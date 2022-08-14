The biggest stocks in his portfolio are - Titan, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Metro Brands, Tata Motors, and Crisil in value terms. His holding in these stocks values from more than ₹1,000 crore to a whopping over ₹11,000 crore.
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away this Sunday morning. He took his last breath in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Although the big bull of Dalal Street is gone, his legacy and success story on the stock market will reminisce. The man who often was called "Warren Buffet of India" publicly held 32 stocks on exchanges and his wealth in these shares is valued at around ₹32,000 crore so far in August. The biggest stocks in his portfolio are - Titan, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Metro Brands, Tata Motors, and Crisil in value terms. His holding in these stocks values from more than ₹1,000 crore to a whopping over ₹11,000 crore.
Tata Group-backed Titan is at the top of the pyramid in his portfolio. While Star Health, Metro Brands, and Tata Motors are some of his recent investments. He stayed with Titan and Crisil since 2015. These five stocks account for nearly 77% of his portfolio wealth.
As per Trendlyne data, the big bull's wealth climbed by 25% in less than two weeks of August to ₹31,833.77 crore. His wealth was around ₹25,425.88 crore in June and at a record of ₹33,753.92 crore in March this year.
From this total, his shareholding is valued at around ₹11,086.9 crore in Titan, ₹7,017.5 crore in Star Health, ₹3,348.8 crore in Metro Brands, ₹1,731.1 crore in Tata Motors, and ₹1,301.9 crore in Crisil as of August 12, 2022.
Since August 13, 2015, the Titan shares emerged as a mutli-bagger with a breath-taking gain of about 655% up to date. Crisil, however, soared by nearly 71% so far in these years.
Star Health and Metro Brands got listed in December last year. The general health insurer has dropped by over 23% from its listing day, however, has been on a recovery path since July 2022. Meanwhile, the footwear firm Metro Brands has advanced by more than 76% since its market debut. He invested in Tata Motors in September 2020 quarter, and since then the shares have climbed by a whopping 217.5%, as per data available on BSE.
Here are Jhunjhunwala's shareholding details in these stocks:
- As of June 30, 2022, the market mogul holds 44,850,970 equity shares or 5.1% in Titan.
- He holds 100,753,935 equity shares or 17.5% in Star Health as of June 30, 2022.
- His shareholding stands at 39,153,600 equity shares or 14.4% by end of the June 2022 quarter.
- While he holds 36,250,000 equity shares or 1.1% in Tata Motors by June 2022 quarter end.
- Jhunjhunwala's holding in Crisil is around 4,000,000 equity shares or 1.1% as of June 30, 2022.
Here's an overview of shares on BSE currently. Analysts have given an optimistic view on some of these stocks going forward:
Titan Company:
On BSE, Titan shares are around ₹2,471.95 apiece as of August 12. The company's market cap is ₹2,19,456.30 crore.
The shares have climbed by at least 35.55% on Dalal Street in a year. The shares were around ₹1,823.55 on August 12 last year.
Analysts Richard Liu, Mehul Desai, and Sumanyu Saraf at JM Financial in their report said, “Titan got off to a great post-pandemic start with strong metrics across all the key businesses. Sales momentum revived strongly in Jewellery after a weak Mar-Q, with ‘normalised’ growth of 23% (3-year CAGR), which is one of the best seen across the consumption categories that we track. A lot of the management conversations revolved around recruiting newer consumers into the ecosystem in order to build a ‘funnel for the future’. Growth, better mix and resultant costs-leverage drove an even better profitability vs what we anticipated."
They also said, "Given the strength across segments, management re-emphasized its bullish overall outlook with Jewellery growth guidance of 2.5x over five years, i.e. 20% CAGR over FY22-27E with nearterm margin expected at 12-13% range. Watches seems to have also established a higher base now, with Wearables becoming an important new driver. Same is the case for Eyewear where recent restructuring has yielded strong results. We expect the stock to stay strong on the back of this result but a >60x NTM PER appears too rich an entry point to us."
JM Financial analysts have set a 12-month target price of ₹2,620 on Titan.
Star Health and Allied Insurance:
On BSE, Star Health shares are at ₹696.10 apiece as of August 12. The company's market cap is around ₹40,104.98 crore.
Star Health made its market debut on December 10 last year. The company launched its IPO from November 30 to December 3 last year at a price band of ₹870 to ₹900 apiece. The IPO witnessed sluggish demand as it did not fully subscribe.
The shares have risen by more than 42% from July this year to date.
HDFC Securities analysts Sahej Mittal, Krishnan ASV, Deepak Shinde, and Neelam Bhatia in their research note said, “Capitalising on an early-mover advantage and significant regulatory arbitrage, STARHEAL is positioned as the largest standalone health insurer (FY22:33% market-share), anchored on an extremely strong and highly productive agency- dominated distribution network and retail-dominated business mix (FY22: ~90% of GDPI). Despite potential regulatory convergence, we believe that STARHEAL has meaningful headroom to pivot to a high-quality franchise, translating into better quality of earnings."
Further, the analysts said, "Having aced the agency channel, we argue that the company now needs to build a credible banca strategy in order to sustain its lead in the long term. We expect STARHEAL to deliver revenue/APAT CAGRs of 32%/38% over FY20-FY24E and healthy RoEs in the range of 10%/16% in FY23E/24E. We initiate with a BUY and a DCF derived target price of INR 860 (53x FY24E AEPS and 10x FY24E P/ABV)."
Metro Brands:
On BSE, the company's shares are around ₹854.30 apiece. The shares had touched a new 52-week high of ₹869 apiece on Friday. The company's market cap is around ₹23,199.04 crore.
Metro Brands shares were listed on stock exchanges last year on December 21. The IPO had a price band of ₹485 to ₹500 per piece. The 100% book building subscribed by 3.64 times on the primary market.
Since its listing, Metro Brands shares have skyrocketed by a whopping more than 76% on BSE. So far, in 2022, the shares have advanced by a massive over 91.5% making many investors rich including Jhunjhunwala.
Akhil Parekh Research Analyst and Kevin Shah Research Associate at Centrum in their report said, "Entry into newer geographies, tie-up with international brands (Crocs and Fitflops) coupled with variable cost structure should help company to grow it sales/EBITDA/PAT CAGR at 34/36/47% respectively over FY22-24E. On a low base, we expect volume (no of pairs) to grow at CAGR 25% and ASP at 7% over FY22-24E. We have increased our EPS estimates by 49/36% each for FY23/FY24. We maintain our rating to ADD with target price of Rs821. We continue to value the stock at 48x FY24E."
Tata Motors:
On BSE, Tata Motors shares are around ₹477.50 apiece. The company has a market cap of around ₹1,58,586.12 crore.
Tata Motors shares have climbed over 56% in a year. The shares were around ₹306 on August 12 last year.
Analysts Vivek Kumar and Ronak Mehta at JM Financial in their research note said, "TTMT expects chip shortage to continue with gradual improvement through CY22. Management has guided for a positive EBIT and FCF for FY23 at JLR driven by continued recovery in production, ‘Refocus’ programme and continued efforts towards cost efficiency. Global retail demand remains strong with record high orders and low inventory. Favourable mix, sales recovery and cost saving initiatives are expected to support margins going ahead while focus on debt reduction (target of near debt free by FY24) will aid balance sheet strength. In addition, Tata Motors’ EV portfolio is leading the domestic EV space and by securing strategic investors, it is well poised to build on its initial success. Maintain BUY with Mar’23 SOTP of INR 550(standalone/JLR valued at 10x /2.5x EV/EBIDTA). Continued shortages of semiconductors, lower than expected adoption of EVs and inherent risk in evolving EV technologies are the key risks."
Meanwhile, Rishi Vora and Eswar Bavineni analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said, "We have fine-tuned our FY2023-25E consolidated EBITDA estimates. While the near term may remain volatile for JLR due to risk of recession in the EU, we believe the company has done well to improve the structural profitability of the business over the past few years. With the chip situation improving, we believe JLR is well-positioned to benefit given its successful new launches and strong order backlog. Also, we believe the domestic CV cycle recovery will continue as freight rate continues to firm up and fleet utilization levels improve. The company’s successful new launches in domestic ICE PV segment as well as growing consumer demand for EV vehicles remain a bright spot. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with revised FV of Rs500 (from Rs470 earlier) as we roll over to September 2024E (from June 2024E earlier)."
CRISIL:
On BSE, Crisil shares are at ₹3,261.60 apiece. The company has a market cap of ₹23,824.25 crore.
Crisil shares have jumped by more than 27% in a year. The shares were around ₹2,566 apiece last year on August 12.
CRISIL is a leading, agile and innovative global analytics company driven by its mission of making markets function better. It is India's foremost provider of ratings, data, research, analytics, and solutions. The company has delivered independent opinions, actionable insights, and efficient solutions to over 100,000 customers.
