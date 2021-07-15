These pharma stocks are Centrum Broking's top picks in the sector

Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo are some of the top stock picks by the brokerage in the pharma sector. ''We hold on to our top large-cap picks as ARBP (Aurobindo Pharma), DRRD (Dr Reddy’s) and SUNP (Sun Pharma). Among MNCs, we maintain our bias towards BOOT and PFIZ. In APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) we continue to like ARTD (Aarti Drugs), and in domestic-focused midcaps, we like FDC ltd,'' Centrum Broking said.