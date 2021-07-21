Domestic brokerage and research firm has picked four stocks that vary from different sectors like BFSI, construction and packaging space with the time horizon for the next two quarters.

HDFC Securities' stock picks over the next two quarters -

L&T: Explaining the rationale, the brokerage said that with improving macros in international markets and government’s focus on infrastructure at home, L&T is hopeful of low to mid-teens growth in order inflow. It remains comfortable on L&T, given its strong order book, healthy balance sheet, and robust services business.

''We feel investors could look at buying the stock at the LTP and add on dips to ₹1,478 for base case fair value based on SOTP of the stock is ₹1,782 and bull case fair value is ₹1,894 over 2 quarters,'' HDFC Securities said in a note.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings: The brokerage said that going forward, it expects steady compounding of both its NBFC and general insurance businesses on the back of vast and scalable opportunity in the highly underpenetrated retail oriented market. It expects growth in investments and reduction in holdco discount to be key drivers for re-rating of the stock.

''We have given a holding company discount to its equity investments in its listed associate companies. The holdco discount since December 2019 has ranged from 24% to 54% (average 37%). We believe investors can buy the stock at LTP and add on dips to ₹568 for a base case target of ₹711 and bull case target of ₹785,'' it said.

HSIL Ltd: HSIL over the years has strengthened its product development capabilities in building products business, focused on introduction of new green building products, modifying its range of products for local applications as well as improving cost and operational efficiencies.

The brokerage said that established track record, experienced promoters, diverse institutional clients across industries in the packaging division along with long term supply contract for the building products with its group company Brilloca Ltd which has well recognised brand name in sanitary ware segment are the key positives for the company.

''Investors can buy the stock at LTP and add more on dips to ₹223-225 band,'' HDFC Securities said.

IIFL Wealth Management: The brokerage expects total income of the company to increase at 14.7% CAGR over FY21-FY23 driven by strong growth in recurring revenue assets. Due to buoyant capital markets, investors could park a part of their profits/wealth with wealth management companies like IWML; this could lead to a faster growth in AUM, it said.

''Investors can buy the stock at LTP and add on dips to ₹1,220-1,225 for a base case fair value of ₹1,523 and bull case fair value of ₹1,642 in the next two quarters.''

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.