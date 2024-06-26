Markets
These are India's top aerospace firms
Equitymaster 5 min read 26 Jun 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Summary
- No nation is buying as many aeroplanes as India right now, but the country has just a handful of aircraft manufacturing companies and aerospace equipment suppliers, and only two of them are listed.
Global aircraft manufacturing giant Boeing is facing a huge crisis, having received orders for only four new planes in May. Orders for its once-best-selling 737 Max have almost dried up since an incident in January, in which the side panel of an Alaska Airlines aircraft blew out mid-air.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less