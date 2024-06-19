These are the five fastest-growing Indian stocks

As one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo, the company has worked on improving its network and expanding its production facilities. In December 2023, it laid the foundation for its 44th manufacturing facility with a capital expenditure of ₹2.7 billion, and also plans to set up three new manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Odisha. It has also acquired franchisee rights in South Africa as part of its international expansion.