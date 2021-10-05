These auto stocks in focus after this Aaditya Thackeray's announcement for BEST

Speaking on the impact of this Maharashtra government's decision; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "After this announcement, there will be huge business opportunities coming in for the electric vehicle manufacturers. Since, electric buses will require charging stations too, companies like Tata Power will also get benefit of this. So, in my opinion, stocks that are going to remain in focus due to this Maharashtra government's decision would be Tata Motors, Olectra Greentech and JBM Auto."