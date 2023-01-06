These BSE stocks hit 52-week low: Check here3 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 04:37 PM IST
Sensex slipped below 60,000 to close at 59,900. Sensex went below 59,700 intraday but recovered some losses
Indian indices shed for the third day in a row to end the first week of 2023 on a negative note. Investors remained nervous ahead of the earnings season after recent warnings by some major companies. Some 29 stocks have hit their 52-week low.
