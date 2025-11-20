These firms doubled profits in Q2. But do the numbers tell the whole story?
Ananya Roy 5 min read 20 Nov 2025, 10:00 am IST
Summary
Three companies have posted blockbuster profit growth in Q2, but execution risks, sector volatility and valuation pressures raise questions about whether the momentum—and the market’s optimism—can last.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India Inc. has delivered a strong September quarter. With the Q2FY26 earnings season nearly complete, the scorecard shows robust 11% topline growth and margin-driven 13% earnings growth—excluding financial services and oil marketing companies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story