While in the September quarter, ACC benefited from procurement synergies within the group, there have been several quarters where its margins have contracted due to unfavourable master-supply agreements with group companies. The 470 bps Ebitda margin expansion in Q2FY26 also comes off a low base, while the more telling metric — the adjusted PAT margin — remained flat. Governance concerns around the Adani Group and its promoters have also kept the stock under pressure.