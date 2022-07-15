From the total FPIs outflow, ₹2,24,790 crore are removed from the equity market - accounting for nearly 95% of the total outflow. Meanwhile, FPIs sold about ₹15,749 crore in debt instruments.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been net sellers in the Indian equity market since the start of this year due to macroeconomic uncertainties. The foreign funds' outflow has reached record levels so far in 2022. July month also began with money going out from the equities. In the Indian market, year-to-date, FPIs have pulled out ₹2,36,672 crore with equities being the worst hit. However, in April to June 2022 quarter, five shares found FPIs love as they increased their shareholding in these companies.
From the total FPIs outflow, ₹2,24,790 crore are removed from the equity market - accounting for nearly 95% of the total outflow. Meanwhile, FPIs sold about ₹15,749 crore in debt instruments. On the other hand, they were net buyers in debt-VRR and hybrid market with inflows of ₹2,065 crore and ₹1,802 crore respectively so far this year.
Let's check out the five stocks that have found love from FPIs in April - June quarter:
Max Healthcare Institute:
On BSE, Max Healthcare shares closed at ₹367.05 apiece on Friday down by 1.71%. Its market cap is around ₹35,590.43 crore.
From April - June 2022 period, Max Healthcare shares have gained by nearly 5%. However, in a year, to date, the shares have skyrocketed by nearly 38%. The stock was around ₹266 level a year ago on July 15.
As per the latest shareholding pattern, FPI holding in the company is around 22,63,17,204 equity shares, or 23.34%.
As per Trendlyne data, this is an increase of 8.75% from the March 2022 shareholding position where FPI had held 14.59% in the company.
Max Healthcare is one of India’s largest healthcare organizations, operating 17 healthcare facilities (3400+ beds) across the NCR Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra. Almost 85% of our bed capacity is in Metro/Tier 1 cities. Apart from hospitals, Max Healthcare also operates a homecare business and pathology business under the brand names Max@Home and Max Labs respectively.
As of March 31, 2022, the company's revenue stood at ₹5,218 crore up by 44% yoy, while PAT is at ₹837 crore compared to the net loss of ₹95 crore in FY21. The Network Operating EBITDA more than doubled during the fiscal and stood at ₹1,390 crore. This includes EBITDA of ₹85 crore from Covid-19 vaccination and related antibody tests. The Operating margin for FY22 was 26.6%, a sharp improvement from 17.5% in FY21.
GHCL:
On BSE, GHCL shares closed at ₹644.20 apiece up by ₹4.80 or 0.75%. Its market cap is around ₹6,157.64 crore.
From April to June 2022 period, GHCL shares have gained over 11%. But in a year, the shares have skyrocketed by at least 108.34%. The shares were around ₹309 level on July 15 last year.
As per the latest shareholding pattern, the FPI portfolio increased to 1,76,83,367 equity shares or 18.50% of the company. The Trendlyne data showed this was a rise by 3.08% from 15.42% holding in March 2022 quarter.
GHCL was incorporated in October 1983 and since then, it has established itself as a well-diversified group with a market capitalisation of almost ₹3,000 crore. It has ascertained its footprints in the Chemicals, Textiles, and Consumer Products segments.
In FY22, the company's revenue stood at ₹3,778.36 crore up from ₹2,491.18 crore in the previous fiscal. The PAT came in at ₹546.70 crore nearly doubled compared to ₹326.12 crore in FY21.
Varun Beverages:
On BSE, Varun Beverages shares closed at ₹826.60 apiece down by ₹10.90 or 1.03%. Its market cap is currently around ₹53,691.77 crore.
In the April to June quarter, Varun Beverages shares have jumped by over 31%. While in a year, the shares have zoomed by nearly 56%. On July 15 last year, the shares were around ₹530 level on BSE.
As per the shareholding filing, FPI's stake in Varun Beverages has climbed to 15,54,67,761 equity shares, or 23.93% as of June 2022 quarter. The Trendlyne data reveals that the holding has increased by 2.90% from 21.03% in the March quarter.
Varun Beverages is the second largest franchisee in the world (outside the US) of carbonated soft drinks (“CSDs") and non-carbonated beverages (“NCBs") sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a wide range of CSDs, as well as a large selection of NCBs, including packaged drinking water. PepsiCo CSD brands produced and sold by us include Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, 7UP, Mirinda Orange, Mirinda Lemon, Mountain Dew, 7UP Nimbooz Masala Soda, 7UP Revive, Evervess Soda. PepsiCo NCB brands produced and sold by us include Tropicana Slice, Tropicana Frutz (Lychee, Apple, and Mango), 7UP Nimbooz as well as packaged drinking water under the brand Aquafina.
The company has a revenue of ₹2,269.88 crore in FY22 compared to ₹8,958.29 crore in FY21. Its PAT is around ₹136.75 crore versus ₹746.05 crore in FY21.
Last month, Varun Beverages carried a bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2. Sanjay Manyal, Research Analyst at ICICI Direct, following the bonus issue, said "our target price stands revised to ₹867 per share. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock."
Among key triggers for the stock as per the analyst are - 1) With normalisation of mobility, a strong summer season after the acquisition of south & west territories is likely to drive robust volume growth, 2) the company has launched several new brands in the last two years i.e. String, ‘Mountain Dew ICE’, milk-based beverages. New products are contributing ~10% to volumes and are likely to aid revenues, going forward, and 3) given the CAPEX requirement equal to depreciation, VBL would be able to completely de-leverage its balance sheet in the next three to four years with strong free cash flow. The reduction in interest cost is expected to boost profitability.
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals:
On BSE, GSFC shares closed at ₹138.85 apiece up ₹1.95 or 1.42%. Its market cap is around ₹5,532.86 crore.
In April to June quarter this year, GSFC shares have plunged by at least 20.25%. However, in the year, the company's shares have climbed more than 21% compared to near ₹114 level on July 15 last year.
As per the shareholding pattern, FPIs' shareholding in GSFC rose to 10,51,28,734 equity shares, or 26.38%. The Trendlyne data revealed that the holding has increased by 2.59% from 26.38% in the March quarter.
In FY22, the company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹9,082.64 crore versus ₹7,634.06 crore in FY21. Consolidated PAT came in at ₹898.58 crore compared to ₹450.11 crore in FY21.
GSFC is a government-owned company for manufacturing chemicals and fertilisers products like plastics, nylons, fibers, industrial gases, and varied chemicals including urea, ammonia, ammonium sulfate, sulfuric acid, phosphoric acid & diammonium phosphate, Caprolactam, Malemine, Methanol.
Tata Elxsi:
On BSE, the Tata Group-backed company's shares closed at ₹8055.85 apiece higher by ₹257.85 or 3.31%. The company has a market cap of ₹50,168.97 crore currently.
During April to June quarter, the shares dipped by nearly 10% due to the market's bearish tone. However, in the year, the shares have soared by over 79.5% from around the ₹4,487 level on July 15, 2022.
As per the shareholding pattern, FPIs holding in the company stood at 94,46,929 equity shares or 15.17%. The Trendlyne data shows that it increased by 2.02% from 13.15% in the March quarter.
Tata Elxsi has announced its first quarter result for FY23. In the June 2022 quarter, the company posted a net profit of ₹184.7 crore up by 62.9% yoy and 15.4% qoq. The growth was primarily volume-led, with all three segments of EPD, IDV, and SIS showing robust growth of 6.2%, 6.6% and 19.8% QoQ
respectively. Revenue climbed by 6.5% qoq and 30% yoy to ₹725.9 crore. EBITDA increased by 7.6% yoy and 58.8% qoq to ₹238.2 crore. The company also crossed 10,000 employees count in Q1 with 771 net additions in the quarter.
Tata Elxsi is amongst the world’s leading providers of design and technology services across industries including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare and Transportation.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.