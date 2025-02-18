Markets
These five stocks have rallied up to 70% during the smids bloodbath
Equitymaster 6 min read 18 Feb 2025, 02:23 PM IST
Summary
- Strong earnings, macroeconomic shifts and technical factors have helped these companies' stocks thrive during the ongoing downturn.
It’s been a little over two months since the full-fledged correction in mid and small-cap stocks began in India. What started as a worrying trend in mid-December 2024 has officially turned into a bear market, with the smallcap index down more than 20% from the top.
