The Lok Sabha election results in Bihar have yet again proven the significance of chief minister Nitish Kumar in the state's predominantly triangular politics, as well as his remarkable ability to come back exactly when many others have written him off. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] contested 16 seats and won 12.

The BJP won 240 Lok Sabha seats, falling 32 seats short of a majority. The BJP needed four allies to obtain a majority: N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, which has 16 seats, Nitish Kumar's JDU (12), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena (7), and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (5).

TDP chairman Chandrababu Naidu and JDU's Nitish Kumar have emerged as kingmakers of National Democratic Alliance (NDA at this critical time, shares of companies based in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have been soaring.

Some companies based in Bihar or with facilities there may gain even more from the political climate. According to Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, there has not been industrialisation in the state of Bihar for various reasons, and the fact that Nitish Kumar is now an important ally of the government, which is not in majority. Some concessions to the state might result in incentives for industrialisation, thereby providing for employment and state growth. While not much industrialisation has occurred at this time, those who are looking to invest in this state beyond natural resources are doing so.

“Capex and Consumption are two sides of a coin. Bihar like every other state in the country is expected be a bigger beneficiary of India growth story. We see extremely positive 10 years in the country," said Deven Choksey, MD, DRChoksey FinServ Pvt Ltd.

Let's look at the following firms operating in Bihar.

Aditya Vision Ltd

Aditya Vision is an advanced multi-brand consumer electronics retailer headquartered in Patna, Bihar. The journey began with a single retail store in Patna in 1999, and now, in its third decade, the business has grown from strength to strength to become a chain of the most trusted consumer electronics retail stores in Bihar, as well as in all major cities in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Globus Spirits Ltd

Globus Spirits manufactures and distributes Indian Made Indian Liquor (IMIL), Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), bulk alcohol, hand sanitizer, and franchise bottling. Globus Spirits Limited, originally Globus Agronics Limited, was established in 1993. Globus Spirits operates distilleries in Rajasthan, Haryana, West Bengal, and Bihar. Their completely integrated facilities manufacture Rectified Spirits, Grain Neutral Alcohol (ENA), Value-priced Spirits, and Premium Spirits.

SIS Group Enterprises Ltd

The company was established in 1985 in Patna, Bihar, and specialises in providing security and associated services such as manned guards and training. SIS is directly and indirectly engaged in delivering security and associated services consisting of manned guarding, training, and indirectly involved in paramedic and emergency response services; loss prevention, asset protection, and mobile patrols.

V2 Retail Ltd

V2 Retail, India's premier fashion and lifestyle retail network, has been meeting the requirements and preferences of fashion-forward consumers for more than a decade. The brand has quickly adapted to the shifting fashion environment in the country, playing an important role in delivering the latest trends to the public.

The firm operates ‘V2 Retail’ outlets that sell clothes and miscellaneous items. According to news reports, the company has cutting-edge production facilities in Noida and Bihar, as well as 27 outlets in the latter.

