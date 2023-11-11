These four Jewellery stocks have returned up to 230% since last Diwali, What lies ahead?
Kalyan Jewellers India and Thangamayil Jewellery have seen significant increases in their share prices, with Kalyan Jewellers up 230% since last Diwali and Thangamayil Jewellery up 170% over the past year.
Jewellery-related stocks have been shining brightly over the last one-year period, setting new record highs with each passing month and rewarding phenomenal returns to their shareholders. This stellar performance can be attributed to a strong spike in gold prices, resulting in improved price realization.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started