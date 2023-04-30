These four stocks will turn ex-dividend this week. Do you own any?2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 06:24 PM IST
Elantas Beck India Ltd, Stovec Industries Ltd, Castrol India, Crisil Ltd, will trade ex-dividend this week with respect to the interim dividends announced by the companies.
Ahead of the opening of the stock market, market watchers should be aware of ongoing corporate announcements covering interim dividend and stock splits. Elantas Beck India Ltd, Stovec Industries Ltd, Castrol India, Crisil Ltd, will trade ex-dividend this week with respect to the interim dividends announced by the companies.
