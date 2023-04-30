Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  These four stocks will turn ex-dividend this week. Do you own any?
Back

Ahead of the opening of the stock market, market watchers should be aware of ongoing corporate announcements covering interim dividend and stock splits. Elantas Beck India Ltd, Stovec Industries Ltd, Castrol India, Crisil Ltd, will trade ex-dividend this week with respect to the interim dividends announced by the companies.

The ex-dividend date is when the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout. It is one or two working days before the record date. All the shareholders whose names appear in the company's list by the end of the record date will be eligible to receive dividends.

a) Elantas Beck India Ltd: The company has declared interim dividend of 5 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 2 May, 2023. 

In the past one year Elantas Beck India has declared an dividend of 50% amounting to 5 per share. At the current share price of this results in a dividend yield of 9.59%.

On Friday, the stock closed 1.44 per cent up at 5,314.15 on BSE.

b) Stovec Industries Ltd: The company has declared interim dividend of 47 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 2 May, 2023.

In the past one year Stovec Industries Lt has declared an dividend of  470% amounting to 47 per share. 

On Friday, the stock closed 0.54 per cent up at 2,350.05 on BSE.

c) Castrol India: The company has declared interim dividend of 3.5 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 4 May, 2023. The company has also fixed 4 May, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend.

In the past one year Castrol India has declared an dividend of 130% amounting to 6.5 per share. At the current share price of this results in a dividend yield of 5.42%..

On Friday, the stock closed 1.52 per cent up at 119.85 on BSE.

d) Crisil Ltd: The company has declared interim dividend of 7 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 4 May, 2023. The company has also fixed 4 May, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend.

In the past one year Castrol India has declared an dividend of 4800% amounting to 48 per share. At the current share price of this results in a dividend yield of 1.33.%.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout