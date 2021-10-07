These multibagger penny stocks surged up to 9,113% in just 1 year

Investment in penny stocks is not very common due to high risks associated. Only investors with a very high risk appetite are advised to do so. While the potential is very high, the probability of such stocks going bust is also excessive. Even if you are a high risk investor, not more than 2 to 3 percent of your portfolio should comprise of penny stocks. Also, one should not have a buy and hold approach with such stocks. If you have received a decent return from the stock, selling is more advisable than holding.