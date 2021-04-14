These Nifty 50 stocks see highest net buying by mutual funds

The year FY21 saw a notable change in the sector and stock allocation of funds. The weightage of domestic cyclicals increased by 160 basis points (bps) to 58%, led by an increase in the weightage of Automobiles, NBFCs, Cement, Real Estate, Chemicals, and Infrastructure, the report added. Technology saw a massive rise in weightage in FY21 to 11.9%. The sector is now the second in terms of sectoral allocation by MFs.