These oil and gas stocks are hot pick as crude burns

According to the latest report authored by Dayanand Mittal analyst at JM Financial, the price of Brent crude corrected to below USD 90/bbl last week, for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, on oil demand concerns due to renewed lockdowns in China and the global economic slowdown. Hence, IEA also marginally cut its CY22 global oil demand growth estimate by ~0.1mmbpd for CY22; oil demand worries, however, are partly offset by switching of demand from gas to oil given record high gas prices (at 3-4x of equivalent oil price).