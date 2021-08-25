These pharma stocks are Anand Rathi's top picks in the sector

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Most pharma companies' Q1FY22 sales growth was driven by their India business, and, brokerage and research firm Anand Rathi continues to be positive on companies which have a strong domestic business. The India business in the last few quarters bounced back sharply, and in the first quarter, the segment also benefited from the second wave of Covid-19, it said.

Pharma companies which had a covid portfolio and significant focus on acute therapies did well. Alkem (grew 65.3%), Cadila (63.6%), Indoco (45.8%) and Alembic (57.2%) were growth front-runners. "Though the pace of India sales is expected to normalise from Q2 FY22, the India business will still be the fastest growing and likely to register a 13-14% CAGR over FY21-23,'' Anand Rathi said in a note.

Top picks: “We continue to be positive on companies which have a strong domestic business such as Torrent Pharma (strong chronic portfolio, productivity improvement and rebound in the US to boost margins), Ajanta Pharma (rebound in India sales to improve earnings quality) and CRAMS companies such as Suven Pharma (commercialisation of new molecules and forward integration to aid growth)," the note stated.

H1FY21 was strong as companies benefitted from more supplies of drugs to the US and other regions and a temporary reduction in certain costs. Anand Rathi expects most growth- and margin-related challenges to persist in Q2FY22.

“Covid-19 and a change in prescription patterns (90 days vs 30) benefitted most companies in H1 last year. On a higher base and nominal price erosion, US sales of companies we cover declined 17.2% to $361m in Q1 FY22. Adherence to regulatory standards and diversification into niche segments of biosimilars, transdermald, injectables and NCE/NDDS would be key catalysts of growth in this region," the brokerage added as challenges in US generics persist.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

