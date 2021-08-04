Indian ace investor and stock market trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 's three portfolio stocks Federal Bank, Lupin and Orient Cement are among domestic brokerage and research firm Axis Securities' top stock recommendations for the month of August 2021.

As per Federal Bank's BSE shareholding pattern, Rakesh Jhujhunwala's stake stands at 2.78% stake in the bank during the April-June period, up from 2.40% in the March quarter. In Lupin, Jhunjhunwala's stake stands at 1.60% for the said period whereas he holds 1.22% stake in Orient Cement as of June 2021 quarter.

Axis Securities in its recent stock picks report for the month said that it foresees robust performance sustaining during the month for such recommendations. It has a target price of ₹100 per share for banking stock Federal Bank, ₹180 for Orient Cement and ₹1,400 for pharma stock Lupin.

The brokerage's top picks for August also includes ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Equitas Small Finance Bank, Varun Beverages, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Camline Fine Sciences, Ashok Leyland.

''Small and Mid Cap indices delivered a healthy 7% and 4% returns, respectively. Value investment style outperformed Growth and Momentum styles by a significant margin though Quality is coming back in flavor now. Quality gels well with our sustainability theme and our focus may increasingly shift to Quality. Currently, we maintain our allocation themes of Mid Cap, Small Cap, and Large Cap Value which have delivered healthy returns,'' the note said.

It has also maintained its December 2021 Nifty target of 17,400 and overall, remains constructive on the market and believes that the dips should be utilized to build positions in the above-mentioned themes.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio and investments are closely watched by the stock market participants. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant, manages the asset firm Rare Enterprises and tends to favor stocks in the finance, tech, retail and pharma sectors to name a few. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates publicly holds 38 stocks with a net worth of over ₹20,771 crore, as per Trendlyne.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

