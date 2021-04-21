These sectors are likely to be hit the most by covid second wave

Amit Shah, Head of India Equity Research, BNP Paribas said that lockdown impact will be similar like we saw last time in terms of consumer response, however the magnitude would be materially less severe. “The current lockdown is less harsh than what we had seen last year and also we are better equipped to deal with the spread of Covid from an economic standpoint. So select pockets of demand which are directly impacted like consumer retail, travel and tourism would take an immediate hit from a demand perspective," Shah said.

