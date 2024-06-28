Markets
These 7 companies are serious about sustainability. Should you invest in them?
Equitymaster 9 min read 28 Jun 2024, 03:29 PM IST
Summary
- All seven have been complying with the government's extended producer responsibility (EPR) framework. First introduced in the European Union, EPR put the onus on companies prioritise the reusability and recyclability of their products.
Winds of change are blowing through Indian industries as the government pushes for a more sustainable future. A key element of this strategy is the implementation of extended producer responsibility (EPR) policies.
