The EPR guidelines, effective July 2022, set a recycling target of 70% of the weight of new tyres manufactured or imported in FY22 for FY24. This target increases to 100% in FY25 and subsequent years. Under these guidelines, based on the quantity assigned in the EPR obligation, JK Tyre will buy EPR certificates from registered recyclers. It can also buy retreading certificates from registered retreaders to defer its EPR obligations. Upon submission of the EPR certification, the obligation will be deferred by a year for the corresponding quantity of waste tyres.