Ahead of the opening of the stock market, market watchers should be aware of ongoing corporate announcements covering bonus issue and stock splits. Continental Securities Ltd and Vivanza Biosciences Ltd will trade ex-split while Magellanic Cloud Ltd and Growington Ventures India Ltd will trade ex-bonus.

Stock split increases the number of shares of a company's stock without a change in the shareholders' equity. Companies often split shares of their stock to make them more affordable to investors. Unlike issuing new shares, a stock split does not dilute the ownership interests of existing shareholders.

For example, if you own 1000 shares of a company that trades at ₹100 per share and the company declares a two-for-one stock split, you will own 2000 shares at ₹50 per share immediately after the split.

These shares will trade ex-split:

a) Continental Securities Ltd: The company announced stock split from ₹10 to ₹2, and fixed 20 March, 2023 as the record date for it. The stock will turn ex-split on 20 March.

On Friday, the shares of Continental Securities closed 2.82 per cent down at ₹40.33 on BSE. The stock has appreciated 55.12 per cent over the past year.

b) Vivanza Biosciences Ltd: The company announced stock split from ₹10 to ₹1,i.e., 1:10 ratio, and fixed 24 March, 2023 as the record date for it. The stock will turn ex-split on 24 March.

On Friday, the shares of Vivanza Bisociences closed at ₹207.80 on BSE. In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 5.22% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 9.74% so far in 2023.

Bonus shares are the additional shares that a firm gives to its existing shareholders on the basis of shares owned by them. Bonus shares are issued to the shareholders without any additional cost.

c) Magellanic Cloud Ltd: The company has announced bonus issue of shares in the proportion of 3:1 and the record date is 21 March,2023.

d) Growington Ventures India Ltd: The company has announced bonus issue of shares in the proportion of 24:100 and the record date is 25 March,2023. The stock will turn ex-bonus on 24 March, 2023.