These shares will trade ex-split, ex-bonus. Do you own any.2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 09:01 PM IST
Ahead of the opening of the stock market, market watchers should be aware of ongoing corporate announcements covering bonus issue and stock splits. Continental Securities Ltd and Vivanza Biosciences Ltd will trade ex-split while Magellanic Cloud Ltd and Growington Ventures India Ltd will trade ex-bonus.
