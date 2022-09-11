These six stocks are hot picks in festival season. Here's why

Festival season has commenced in full swing with Ganesh Chaturthi being the latest one. The upcoming months are packed with a host of festivals such as Karva Chauth, Navratri, Diwali, and Christmas among others. Amidst these festivals, the demand for consumer products is generally high. Currently, various catalysts have triggered renewed excitement in the air during these festivals. That said, a list of six stocks can be added to your portfolio as an investment option. These stocks are Axis Securities festival demand picks.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}