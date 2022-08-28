Reversing the losses incurred on Thursday session, Indian stock market ended in green zone on Friday. BSE Sensex surged around 0.10 per cent, NSE Nifty added 0.21 per cent whereas Bank Nifty index went up 0.09 per cent. However, BSE Small-cap index shot up 0.35 per cent on Friday. So, when stock market opens on Monday, focus will be on the small-cap segment and three small-cap stocks — Surya Roshni, HPL Electric & Power and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are expected to remain on the radar of traders when market opens on Monday. Out of these three stocks, two hit upper circuit on Friday session while third one climbed to 52-week high logging more than 12.50 per cent intraday gain on Friday session.

Here we list out the three stocks and the reason being in focus on Monday:

1] Surya Roshini: The small-cap stock hit 20 per cent upper circuit on Friday after ascending from ₹381.50 per share levels (Thursday close on NSE) to ₹457.80 apiece levels on Friday. The stock has delivered around 28 per cent return in last 5 sessions. On Friday session, this small-cap stock witnessed spurt in Volume by more than 4.70 times that led to rise in the stock to the given upper limit of ₹457.80 mark. As the company has given strong business outlook in its AGM held on 25th August 2022, the stock will be in focus when market opens on Monday.

2] HPL Electric & Power: This small-cap stock is one of those stocks in Indian stock market that hit upper circuit on Friday. The stock hit 20 per cent upper circuit on Friday after the newsbreak that small-cap company has received 'Empanelment Certificate’ from Ministry of Power. The certificate has been awarded to the company through its arm, Rural Electric Corporation (REC). In last 5 sessions, this small-cap stock has surged near 20 per cent whereas in last one month, this stock has risen over 25 per cent. So, the stock is expected to remain in focus as bulls are expecting the uptrend in this stock to continue.

3] Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: On Friday session, this small-cap stock surged to its new 52-week high of ₹359.55 apiece levels on NSE. On Friday session, the stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 4.93 times. The small-cap stock opened upside and went on to climb to its 52-week high. However, the stock settled at ₹353.70 levels, logging around 12.50 per cent intraday rise on Friday. In last 5 sessions, this stock has risen over 16 per cent whereas in last one month, it has surged over 25 per cent. So, the stock is expected to remain in focus when the market opens this week as bulls are expected to continue showing interest in the scrip.