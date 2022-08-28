These small-cap stocks in focus when stock market opens this week2 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 01:33 PM IST
- Stocks in focus: Out of these three stocks, two shares hit upper circuit on Friday session
Listen to this article
Reversing the losses incurred on Thursday session, Indian stock market ended in green zone on Friday. BSE Sensex surged around 0.10 per cent, NSE Nifty added 0.21 per cent whereas Bank Nifty index went up 0.09 per cent. However, BSE Small-cap index shot up 0.35 per cent on Friday. So, when stock market opens on Monday, focus will be on the small-cap segment and three small-cap stocks — Surya Roshni, HPL Electric & Power and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are expected to remain on the radar of traders when market opens on Monday. Out of these three stocks, two hit upper circuit on Friday session while third one climbed to 52-week high logging more than 12.50 per cent intraday gain on Friday session.