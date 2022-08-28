These small-cap stocks in focus when stock market opens this week

3] Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: On Friday session, this small-cap stock surged to its new 52-week high of ₹359.55 apiece levels on NSE. On Friday session, the stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 4.93 times. The small-cap stock opened upside and went on to climb to its 52-week high. However, the stock settled at ₹353.70 levels, logging around 12.50 per cent intraday rise on Friday. In last 5 sessions, this stock has risen over 16 per cent whereas in last one month, it has surged over 25 per cent. So, the stock is expected to remain in focus when the market opens this week as bulls are expected to continue showing interest in the scrip.